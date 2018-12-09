Jasper is our pet of the week. He is a 2-year-old Husky/shepherd mix who loves to get out in the park and play. He is a big boy with lots of energy, making him the ideal hiking or running partner. If you are active and looking for the perfect companion, Jasper just may be the match for you.

Canine Close-Up

Boudreaux is a wonderful, 2-year-old Rottweiler. Don't let his size fool you, Boudreaux seems perfectly content by your side with a nice head scratch. He also loves to play fetch and get out in the yard.

Renaldo is a loving little fellow. He is a 2-year-old pointer/basset hound mix with sweet eyes that go with his short little legs. He would make a perfect match for anyone looking for a dog to keep him or her company in the house.

Featured Felines

Pepper is an adorable, 7-month-old black domestic shorthair. He is currently having a ball in the Animal Village's Joey's Play Room, where he has a chance to play and interact with other cats and kittens.

Fiona is a social tortoiseshell kitten with just the right combination of playfulness and cuddles. She loves to take naps up on the play towers in Joey's Play Room and chase a ball around on the floor. She does great with other cats and is ready for her forever home.

Evan is the best. He is a 1-year-old, black and white domestic shorthair. He loves being held and is always looking calmly out his front door with a look that asks, "Are you going to pet me, or what?" Evan is ready for his forever home.

Jasper and friends can be adopted through Little Rock Animal Village. More information is available at (501) 376-3067 or by emailing troark@littlerock.gov.

Metro on 12/09/2018