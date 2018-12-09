Samuelson leads UConn to victory

Connecticut's Christyn Williams (13) drives down the court in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Katie Lou Samuelson scored 26 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to lead top-ranked Connecticut to a 99-61 victory over former Big East rival Seton Hall on Saturday.

It was just the second career double-double for the 6-3 All-American, who also had six assists.

Napheesa Collier had 18 points and Crystal Dangerfield scored 16 for Connecticut (9-0). Freshman Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) had 15 points -- all coming in the first quarter -- and Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 13.

Nicole Jimenez had 23 points for Seton Hall (7-2), which had won three consecutive after its only other loss this season, at UCLA.

The Pirates led 3-2 after a three-pointer by Kaity Healy. Samuelson responded with three buckets, including two three-pointers, during a 10-0 UConn run that put the Huskies up for good.

The Huskies now have won 124 consecutive regular-season games, 56 of those coming out of conference, dating back to a loss to Stanford in the second game of the 2014-2015 season. They've also won 82 consecutive home games.

