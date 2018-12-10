Arkansas store long known for its selection of dolls plans to close early next year

Dolls stand on a shelf Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Lane's Gifts and Collectibles in Texarkana, Ark. Long noted for its many treasures but especially for its selection of dolls, Lane's will be closing in early January. (Photo by Hunt Mercier /Texarkana Gazette.)

An Arkansas store known for its wide selection of dolls made by internationally known artists, including performer Marie Osmond, is set to close its doors for good.

Alan Rogers of Lane's Gifts and Collectibles in Texarkana said the store on Realtor Avenue is expected to shut down in early January. It moved there in the mid-90s.

"My wife is in her mid-70s and I'm 80, so there comes a time," Rogers said. "She's had hip issues, so it becomes harder to manage a 17,500-square foot store. She's managed it since the beginning and has put it all together. She was a high school athlete and she handled it. But there comes a time."

The store is known as a place for serious, dedicated doll collectors. Osmond, the famous singer and actress who is also a doll maker, has visited the store on multiple occasions for signings.

Rogers credits both the quality of the dolls and the knowledge contained in the store to his wife, who he said "has a tremendous talent for picking quality made dolls."

"She is the center of the store and made it what it is. I was just labor," he said with a laugh.