The Nation in Brief

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's top pick to replace chief of staff John Kelly is no longer expected to fill the role.

Nick Ayers, who is chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, was seen as the favorite for the job when Trump announced Saturday that Kelly would leave around year's end. But a White House official said Sunday that Trump and Ayers could not reach agreement on Ayers' length of service and that he would instead assist the president from outside the administration.

Ayers confirmed the decision in a tweet Sunday, thanking Trump and Pence for giving him the opportunity to work in the White House. "I will be departing at the end of the year but will work with the #MAGA team to advance the cause," he said.

It was not immediately clear whether Trump had a new favorite for the post. The official was not authorized to discuss the personnel issue by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

With Ayers out of the running, Trump is considering four candidates for the post, including Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, according to a person familiar with the president's thinking.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- University of Missouri faculty members are raising concerns that the system's move to offer buyouts to its senior professors could leave some academic departments gutted.

The university system recently notified full-time and tenured faculty members older than 62 of an option to receive a payout of 1.5 times their annual salary, up to $200,000, beginning Sept. 1. Eligible faculty members at the Columbia, Kansas City, Rolla and St. Louis campuses must have worked in the system at least five years.

University system spokesman Christian Basi told the Kansas City Star that the buyout program will save money, allow for more raises and serve as a way to "thank senior faculty for their contributions to the university."

"This is the third such buyout in the 23 years I have been at UMKC," said Gary Ebersole, a longtime history professor at the Kansas City campus. "In the last go-round, the entire math and statistics department at UMKC took early retirement, and a few months before the new school year, the university had to scramble to offer math and statistics courses."

He said the university ended up having to hire many of the same faculty members back.

UMKC officials said they couldn't confirm a time dating back to 1984 when the math and statistics department was without any full-time faculty members.

WASHINGTON -- A leading Republican senator on foreign policy issues said he doesn't yet know whether President Donald Trump's pick to be U.N. ambassador has the expertise and background to capably handle the job.

Trump wants former Fox News reporter and current State Department spokesman Heather Nauert to replace Nikki Haley as ambassador. Nauert had little foreign policy experience before taking the State Department post.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee would consider Nauert's nomination, and one committee member, GOP Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, told CBS' Face the Nation that "I most certainly think she has the ability to do the job well."

But he said he first wants to meet with Nauert and have her testify before he decides whether to support her.

"Does she have detailed knowledge of foreign policy to a level that will allow her to be successful at the United Nations? I don't know," he said.

