Georgia city bans company's scooters

ATHENS, Ga. — Amid concerns that electric scooters are being dumped all over Athens and pose a danger to the public, the local government has temporarily banned them.

Scooters supplied by scooter-share company Bird will be grounded after a recent decision by the Athens-Clarke County Commission, The Athens Banner-Herald reported.

The scooters began showing up on Athens sidewalks and streets in August, and soon generated concerns about safety.

The biggest problem is that users are “dumping them all over the place,” Commissioner Andy Herod said.

The University of Georgia began impounding scooters left on its campus soon after they began arriving. As of the end of last month, the university was holding more than 1,100 of the scooters, and had assessed more than $500,000 in fines and fees on the company.

The ban won’t affect a university bicycle-sharing program, said Commissioner Jerry NeSmith, chairman of the county commission’s legislative review committee.

The ban is meant to be temporary so that local officials can draft rules for the scooters, the newspaper reported.

Committee members believe the technology is wanted and useful, NeSmith said. They expect them to eventually return.

A Section on 12/10/2018