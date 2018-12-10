Jackson's career-best 33 lifts Volunteers over Longhorns

AUSTIN, Texas -- Meme Jackson scored a career-best 33 points, Evina Westbrook had 23 and No. 9 Tennessee beat No. 12 Texas 88-82 on Sunday.

Jackson made two free throws with 21.6 seconds left to give Tennessee (8-0) a five-point lead. She entered Sunday averaging 10 points per game.

Audrey Warren had a season-best 21 points for Texas (7-2), and Danni Williams scored all 14 of her points in the second half.

Tennessee got a five-point swing when the Longhorns' Jada Underwood missed an open layup and Jackson hit a three-pointer for a six-point lead with 4:24 remaining.

The Lady Vols trailed by 11 in the first quarter but strung together an 11-0 run in the second quarter and led 40-35 at halftime.

Texas shot miserably in the second quarter, missing 14 of 17.

In other Top 25/SEC women's games Sunday, Jenna Allen scored 27 points -- including a big three-pointer in the final minute -- and Michigan State handed No. 3 Oregon its first loss of the season, 88-82. ... Asia Durr scored 32 points and made the first of several critical free throws down the stretch as No. 5 Louisville beat No. 19 Kentucky 80-75. ... Destiny Slocum had 12 points with 4 three-pointers and added 10 assists as No. 8 Oregon State overpowered Santa Clara 82-31. ... Destiny Pitts scored a career-high 35 points and No. 14 Minnesota used an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter to beat Boston College 77-69. ... Courtney Ekmark scored 21 points, Reili Richardson grabbed 11 rebounds and No. 17 Arizona State beat Colorado State 70-39. ... Allazia Blockton scored 21 points and became No. 18 Marquette's career scoring leader as they beat Northwestern 76-57. ... Mart'e Grays scored a career-high 26 points for No. 20 DePaul as the Blue Demons beat Oklahoma 87-76. ... Beatrice Mompremier had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Sarah Mortensen hit 5 three-pointers as No. 25 Miami beat New Orleans 78-38.

SUN BELT WOMEN

ARKANSAS STATE 73,

TULSA 60

Arkansas State University (4-4) rallied from a 15-point second-quarter deficit to defeat Tulsa (5-5) on Sunday at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

Trailing 36-21 with just over three minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Red Wolves went on an 8-0 run to pull within 36-29 at halftime.

ASU ended the third quarter trailing 47-43 then outscored Tulsa 30-13 in the fourth to pull out the victory.

The Red Wolves had three players with 10 or more points with Akasha Westbrook leading the way with 15. Peyton Martin had 14 and Morgan Wallace chipped in 10 for ASU.

Tulsa's Morgan Brady led all scorers with 18 points, including 6 of 13 three-pointers.

The Red Wolves made 24 of 36 (66.7 percent) of their free throws, while Tulsa managed just 3 of 7 (42.9 percent) at the line.

Sports on 12/10/2018