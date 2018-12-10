Little Rock home hit by bullet while family, infant inside, police say; son was present at November triple homicide

The home of a teen reportedly present at a November triple homicide was struck by a bullet Sunday evening while his family watched television inside, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of several gunshots in the 8100 block of Doyle Springs Road shortly before 7:30 p.m, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. The caller, a 34-year-old man, told police one bullet tore through a wall in his house.

Three teens and an infant were inside the house during the gunfire, the report states. The man told authorities his 17-year-old son, who was in the home, was also present when three people were fatally shot in Little Rock on Nov. 16.

Officer Eric Barnes, a Little Rock Police Department spokesman, said authorities are investigating the shootings but are not ready to confirm a connection to November’s killings.

“With the narrative about someone being present during the homicides, that’s somewhat concerning,” Barnes said, before adding, “There’s no way right now we can call it the motive behind it.”

Crime scene investigators found eight empty shell casings, as well as a bullet hole in the garage door, but no injuries were reported, authorities said.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.