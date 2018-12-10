Arkansas man hit from behind, left in ditch during robbery, authorities say

A man told police he woke up in a ditch near the interstate after being assaulted and robbed in Little Rock Friday night, authorities said.

The victim, a 34-year-old Little Rock resident, reportedly pulled over at 31st and Madison Streets at about 11:30 p.m. in order to move an air compressor out of the rain, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. The man told police that as he reached into the bed of his 2010 Toyota Tundra pickup, someone struck him from behind with an unknown object and he fell to the ground, officers said.

According to authorities, the man reportedly woke up in a ditch along Interstate 530, near the Wrightsville exit, covered in dirt and soaking wet, at about 10:30 the next morning. The victim began walking toward Little Rock, since he didn’t have a phone with which to call anyone, the report states. A driver picked him up near the Dixon Road exit and took the man back to his home, officers said.

Paramedics transported the victim to the CHI St. Vincent Infirmary for evaluation and treatment of his injuries, authorities said. According to officers, he had a bump on the back of his head, as well as a bruise on his cheek.

The Pulaski County sheriff’s office called the victim’s wife and told her the truck had been found in the 1200 block of John Calvin Drive, the report states. The air compressor was missing from the pickup, the victim's wife told authorities.

Two debit cards and eight $100 bills were taken from the 34-year-old victim's wallet, but small bills had been left inside it, according to the report.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.