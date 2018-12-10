Royalty, Real Housewives and the fathers of two Kardashian babies were among the celebrities who fanned out across Miami for a week of glamorous parties toasting the world’s best artists during Art Basel. Less than 24 hours after announcing she was splitting from her husband, Cardi B was spotted Wednesday night partying at 24/7 ultra-club E11EVEN MIAMI, sporting long, rainbow streaked hair and a skin-tight black dress. She grabbed the microphone and sang along when the DJ played her hits, including “Bodak Yellow” and “Drip,” which features her ex, Offset. G-Eazy and Travis Scott also gave separate performances at the all-night club over the weekend. Neither Kylie Jenner nor Kanye West were with Scott when he performed on top of the DJ booth and asked the crowd to put away their cell phones so they could enjoy the moment. And at the private upstairs club at Casa Tua, Basel regular Leonardo DiCaprio hung out with U2’s Bono at a late-night karaoke party where Paris Hilton and Serena Williams danced to Beyonce’s “Formation.” Downstairs at the exclusive Italian restaurant, Princess Eugenie hosted an intimate seated dinner for the London-based art gallery Hauser & Wirth where she serves as director. Art Basel Miami Beach, the prestigious extension of the annual contemporary art fair in Basel, Switzerland, didn’t officially open until Thursday, but the fair has become so popular that it’s spawned dozens of others around Miami along with star-studded parties days in advance.

Drake is the king of Spotify: He is the platform’s most-streamed artist of the year globally. Spotify announced last week that the rapper earned 8.2 billion streams in 2018. He also has the year’s most-streamed album and song with Scorpion and “God’s Plan.” Drake is also Spotify’s most-streamed artist of all time. Following Drake on the 2018 list of top artists are Post Malone, XXXTentacion, J Balvin and Ed Sheeran, who was Spotify’s most-streamed artist last year. No women made the Top 5, but Ariana Grande ranks first among female artists globally on Spotify. She’s followed by Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello. Drake not only has the year’s top song, his hit “In My Feelings” came in fifth on the list. “Sad!” by XXXTentacion, who died in June, came in second. Malone has the third and fourth most-streamed songs with “Rockstar” and “Psycho.” Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys is the second most-streamed album behind Drake’s Scorpion. XXXTentacion, Lipa and Sheeran round out the Top 5.

Photo by EPA Photo - Pool

Rapper Cardi B