Police: 3 masked gunmen kick in door of Little Rock residence as family eats dinner

Authorities are working to identify three robbers who were wearing ski masks when they broke into a Little Rock apartment, hit a man with a pistol and made off with money and cellphones.

Police said the home invasion robbery happened about 8:30 p.m. Friday at a residence in the 3500 block of Arapaho Trail, which is east of Hilaro Springs Road south of Baseline Road.

A 38-year-old man who lives in the apartment told investigators he was eating dinner with his two teenage daughters when they heard someone trying to open the front door, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The man looked outside and saw three gunmen wearing ski masks attempting to kick in the entryway, the report said, noting the assailants got inside a short time later and demanded cash.

The victim doesn't speak English, police wrote, and that upset the robbers, who took him "into a back bedroom and hit him over the head with a pistol two times."

The victim eventually handed over a backpack containing coins and his immigration paperwork, and the robbers took two cellphones before leaving, according to the report.

No arrests had been made and no suspects named at the time of the report.