Police: Arkansas woman 22, arrested in hit-and-run crash where 79-year-old thrown from horse-drawn carriage

A 22-year-old Arkansas woman has been arrested more than a week after a hit-and-run crash in Hot Springs where a woman was thrown from a horse-drawn carriage, police said on Monday.

The Hot Springs Police Department said Sarahi Rodelo faces charges of leaving the scene of an injury accident, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license in the Dec. 1 crash near Central Avenue and Fountain Street.

Officers said a red or maroon car hit the carriage from the rear shortly after 9 p.m. and fled the scene. Police said Mary Spruell of Bradley was thrown out of the carriage and taken to a hospital, where she was later listed in stable condition. A police spokesman didn't immediately return a message seeking an update on Spruell's condition on Monday.

Police said they did obtain video but that it would not be released pending further investigation.

Rodelo was arrested on Monday and booked into the Garland County jail, police said.