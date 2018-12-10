Schofield's three lifts Vols over top-ranked Bulldogs

PHOENIX -- Admiral Schofield hit a three-pointer with 24 seconds left and scored 25 of his 30 points in the second half, helping No. 7 Tennessee knock off No. 1 Gonzaga 76-73 in the Colangelo Classic on Sunday.

Tennessee (7-1) jumped on Gonzaga early and fought back from a nine-point, second-half deficit.

Reigning SEC player of the year Grant Williams fouled out with 2:30 left, but the Vols went up two when Schofield banked in a three-pointer with 80 seconds left.

After Rui Hachimura tied it with two free throws, Schofield hit a long three and Tennessee held on for its first victory over a No. 1 team -- fifth overall -- since beating Kansas in 2010.

Gonzaga (9-1) had two shots at a tying three-pointer, but Zach Norvell Jr. and Hachimura missed.

Hachimura and Brandon Clarke had 21 points each for the Bulldogs, who passed every previous test despite playing without injured forward Kevin Tillie.

Gonzaga blew out Texas A&M in Spokane, then knocked off Illinois, Arizona and then-top-ranked Duke to win the Maui Invitational. The Bulldogs beat Washington in their last game on Hachimura's last-second jumper.

Tennessee, a popular preseason Final Four pick, took No. 2 Kansas to overtime before losing and beat Louisville by 11 in its closest victory of the season.

Hachimura had no trouble against one of the nation's best defensive frontcourts, effectively using his mid-range jumper to score 14 points by halftime.

Williams had 12 and the Vols led 34-33 after Jordan Bowden hit a last-second jumper.

Gonzaga built a quick seven-point lead in the second half, let Tennessee claw back, then went up 58-50 on a pair of Norvell three-pointers as he traded baskets and trash talk with Schofield.

Schofield brought the Vols back, tying it at 68 with a three-pointer from the wing with just over three minutes left.

NO. 4 VIRGINIA 57, VCU 49

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Kyle Guy scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half, and Ty Jerome had 11 of his 14 in the second for Virginia.

Guy scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half, while Jerome put up 11 of his 14 after the break.

Virginia (9-0) missed 13 of its first 15 shots after the break and VCU (7-3), coming off its road upset of Texas on Wednesday, led 37-36 midway through the second half.

Isaac Vann led the Rams with 10 points as VCU played its closest contest with Virginia since its 59-56 victory in 2013. Since then, the Cavaliers have won three consecutive.

Kihei Clark played with a cast on his injured left wrist but still started the game and logged 33 minutes, scoring 9 points and dishing out 4 assists for Virginia.

NO. 6 NEVADA 74, GRAND CANYON 66

PHOENIX -- Jordan Carolina had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and Nevada used a late run to finally shake Grand Canyon in the Colangelo Classic.

Nevada (10-0) had a short turnaround after playing No. 20 Arizona State late Friday night and found itself in what felt like a home environment for Grand Canyon.

Spurred by the road version of the rowdy Havocs student section, the Antelopes (5-4) held Nevada scoreless the opening 51/2 minutes and were within two at halftime.

Nevada finally put it away in the final two minutes, going on a 9-0 run to go up 71-61.

Jazz Johnson had 19 points and Caleb Martin finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Wolf Pack, off to their best start of the program's Division I era (1969-70).

Trey Drechsel had 16 points and Alessandro Lever 13 for Grand Canyon.

NO. 15 VIRGINIA TECH 81, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 44

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 19 points to lead Virginia Tech.

Alexander-Walker hit 8 of 11 shots, including three 3-pointers for the Hokies (8-1), who survived a cold-shooting start to get their third consecutive victory.

For the first 15 minutes, Virginia Tech looked nothing like one of the best shooting teams in the nation. The Hokies entered the game ranked 10th nationally in field-goal percentage (51.4) and fourth in three-point field-goal percentage (44.8), but they made just one of their first 10 shots and three of their first 20.

Virginia Tech, though, stayed consistent on defense and made 12 of 15 from the free-throw line until the Hokies could find their shot. They made 7 of their final 9 in the first half, most of which came on South Carolina State turnovers -- they scored 13 points off 10 Bulldog turnovers -- and then they buried the Bulldogs under an avalanche of three-pointers at the start of the second half to pull away.

Damani Applewhite led South Carolina State (2-9) with 10 points.

Sports on 12/10/2018