Sheriff: Arkansas deputies fatally shoot man who pointed shotgun in home

SPRINGDALE -- Washington County deputies shot a man to death who pointed a shotgun at them in his home Sunday night, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Terry Don King, 50, suffered fatal injuries.

Deputies went to a reported domestic disturbance about 9:45 p.m. at 19496 Neills Bluff Road.

A man called the sheriff's office and said his mother and stepfather were fighting in an upstairs bedroom. The caller said King pointed a shotgun at him and pushed him out of the room when he tried to intervene.

When deputies arrived, the caller and two other people safely left the house.

Deputies found King in the upstairs bedroom, the release said. A woman ran out of the bedroom and down the stairs. King pointed a gun at the deputies, who then fired their weapons at King, according to the release.

King died at the house.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the shooting. Three deputies have been placed on administrative leave, following usual department procedure, according to the release.

King's body will be sent to the state Crime Lab for autopsy.