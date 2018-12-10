Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Teen suspected of fatally shooting man in Arkansas arrested in California, police say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 10:27 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Anjel Antonio Torres (Photo provided by the Springdale Police Department)

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in Springdale was arrested in California on Sunday night, authorities said.

The Springdale Police Department said investigators identified Anjel Antonio Torres, 18, as a suspect in the Thursday shooting death of 19-year-old Javier Nicolas-Rodriguez, of Bethel Heights.

Authorities were then able to locate and arrest Torres in San Bernadino, Calif. shortly after 9 p.m., police said.

He was being held in the Adelanto Detention Center in California as of Monday morning, according to an online jail roster. Charges against him include first-degree murder, terroristic act, engaging in a criminal enterprise and aggravated assault, police said.

According to a Springdale Police Department news release, detectives are still investigating the case.

No information about the suspected motive has been released.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT