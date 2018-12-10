Teen suspected of fatally shooting man in Arkansas arrested in California, police say

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in Springdale was arrested in California on Sunday night, authorities said.

The Springdale Police Department said investigators identified Anjel Antonio Torres, 18, as a suspect in the Thursday shooting death of 19-year-old Javier Nicolas-Rodriguez, of Bethel Heights.

Authorities were then able to locate and arrest Torres in San Bernadino, Calif. shortly after 9 p.m., police said.

He was being held in the Adelanto Detention Center in California as of Monday morning, according to an online jail roster. Charges against him include first-degree murder, terroristic act, engaging in a criminal enterprise and aggravated assault, police said.

According to a Springdale Police Department news release, detectives are still investigating the case.

No information about the suspected motive has been released.