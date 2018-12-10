Three killed in wreck involving log truck, gravel truck on interstate in Arkansas, officials say

Three people were killed in a crash involving two commercial trucks on Interstate 540 in western Arkansas on Monday, authorities said.

The accident took place around 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-540 near exit 3 in Van Buren, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Danny Straessle, a spokesman for the agency, said a log truck crossed the median and struck a truck carrying gravel. A passenger vehicle was also involved in the accident, he said.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 540 were blocked as of 10:30 a.m., according to the department. Clearing the accident will “be a couple hours,” Straessle said.

Troopers with the Arkansas State Police are processing the scene, the department said. No information about the identity of the victims has been released.