Trump blames lawyer Michael Cohen for hush money 'liability'

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:24 a.m. 3comments
story.lead_photo.caption President Donald Trump crosses the field after the first half of an NCAA college football game between the Army and the Navy, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is defending the hush money payments made by his former lawyer to two women during his 2016 campaign as "a simple private transaction." He tweeted Monday that if there was wrongdoing, it's lawyer Michael Cohen's "liability" and not his.

Federal prosecutors said in a court filing Friday that Cohen "acted with the intent to influence the 2016 presidential election" and at the direction of Trump when he brokered deals to stop women from going public about their alleged affairs with Trump.


Trump has argued that the payments — which he first denied knowledge of — weren't campaign contributions because his own money and not campaign funds were used for the payments.

But federal law requires disclosure of payments made "for the purposes of influencing" an election.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

  • RobertBolt
    December 10, 2018 at 11:57 a.m.

    From not even knowing these women to acknowledging hush money payments to them (after his repeated identification as an unindicted co-conspirator for election- related crimes), Trump continuously offers fools and fellow liars a smorgasbord of directly contradictory and constantly evolving "truths." They lap it up and regurgitate on command, changing their intake and output with no apparent self-awareness or memory of former claims.

  • dunk7474
    December 10, 2018 at 2:45 p.m.

    His orange hair will go good with his orange jump suit.
  • Retirednwsman
    December 10, 2018 at 3:37 p.m.

    If he’d keep his pants zipped up, he wouldn’t need to pay hush money.

