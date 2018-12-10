Arkansas man, 39, hit by car, killed

A White Hall man who was walking alongside a road was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

John Sloan, 39, was hit by a vehicle while he was walking along Gravel Pit Road near Arkansas 365 around 7:40 p.m., a news release by the Jefferson County sheriff's office stated.

Deputy Coroner Jason Duren pronounced Sloan dead at the scene, authorities said.

According to a statement, Sloan's body will be sent to the State Crime Laboratory to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Authorities said the accident is also under investigation.

