Alabama places four on first team

The Crimson Tide had six players chosen to the three All-America teams, more than any other school. No. 2 Clemson has three first-teamers, No. 4 Oklahoma has two All-Americans -- including quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray -- and No. 3 Notre Dame had one.

FIRST-TEAM BREAKDOWN By school (first-team selections-overall) Alabama — 4-6. Clemson — 3-4. Kentucky — 2-3. LSU — 2-4. Oklahoma — 2-4. Texas A&M — 2-3. Wisconsin — 2-3. Georgia — 1-2. Memphis — 1-1. Northern Illinois — 1-1. North Carolina State — 1-2. Notre Dame — 1-3. Purdue— 1-1. Syracuse — 1-2. Washington — 1-3. By conference SEC — 11. ACC — 5. Big Ten — 3. Big 12 — 2. American — 1. Pac-12 — 1. MAC — 1. Independent — 1. By class/eligibility Freshman — 2. Sophomore — 3. Junior — 12. Senior — 8.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE Quarterback — Kyler Murray, junior, Oklahoma Running backs — Jonathan Taylor, sophomore, Wisconsin; Darrell Henderson, junior, Memphis Tackles — Jonah Williams, junior, Alabama; Mitch Hyatt, senior, Clemson Guards — Beau Benzschawel, senior, Wisconsin; Bunchy Stallings, senior, Kentucky Center — Garrett Bradbury, senior, North Carolina State Tight end — Jace Sternberger, junior, Texas A&M Wide receivers — Jerry Jeudy, sophomore, Alabama; Marquise Brown, junior, Oklahoma All-purpose player — Rondale Moore, freshman, Purdue Kicker — Andre Szmyt, freshman, Syracuse DEFENSE Ends — Clelin Ferrell, junior, Clemson; Sutton Smith, junior, Northern Illinois Tackles — Quinnen Williams, junior, Alabama; Christian Wilkins, senior, Clemson Linebackers — Josh Allen, senior, Kentucky; Devin White, junior, LSU; Ben Burr-Kirven, senior, Washington Cornerbacks — Deandre Baker, senior, Georgia; Julian Love, junior, Notre Dame Safeties — Grant Delpit, sophomore, LSU; Deionte Thompson, junior, Alabama Punter — Braden Mann, junior, Texas A&M SECOND TEAM OFFENSE Quarterback — Tua Tagovailoa, sophomore, Alabama Running backs — Travis Etienne, sophomore, Clemson; Trayveon Williams, junior, Texas A&M Tackles — Dalton Risner, senior, Kansas State; Andrew Thomas, sophomore, Georgia Guards — Dru Samia, senior, Oklahoma; Michael Dieter, senior, Wisconsin Center — Ross Pierschbacher, senior, Alabama Tight end — T.J, Hockenson, sophomore, Iowa Wide receivers — Tylan Wallace, sophomore, Oklahoma State; Andy Isabella, senior, Massachusetts All-purpose player — Greg Dortch, sophomore, Wake Forest Kicker — Cole Tracy, senior, LSU DEFENSE Ends — Montez Sweat, senior, Mississippi State; Jachai Polite, junior, Florida Tackles — Jerry Tillery, senior, Notre Dame; Gerald Willis III, senior, Miami Linebackers — Devin Bush, junior, Michigan; David Long Jr., junior, West Virginia; Joe Dineen, senior, Kansas Cornerbacks — Greedy Williams, sophomore, LSU; Byron Murphy, sophomore, Washington Safeties — Taylor Rapp, junior, Washington; Amani Hooker, junior, Iowa Punter — Mitch Wishnowsky, senior, Utah THIRD TEAM OFFENSE Quarterbacks — Dwayne Haskins, sophomore, Ohio State Running backs — Benny Snell, junior, Kentucky; Eno Benjamin, sophomore, Arizona State Tackles — Andre Dillard, senior, Washington State; Cody Ford, junior, Oklahoma Guards — Terrone Prescod, senior, North Carolina State; Chris Lindstrom, senior, Boston College Center — Michael Jordan, junior, Ohio State Tight end — Noah Fant, junior, Iowa Wide Receivers — A.J. Brown, junior, Mississippi; David Sills V, senior, West Virginia All-purpose player — J.J. Taylor, sophomore, Arizona Kicker — Matt Gay, senior, Utah DEFENSE Ends — Chase Winovich, senior, Michigan; Jaylon Ferguson, senior, Louisiana Tech Tackles — Jeffery Simmons, junior, Mississippi State; Ed Oliver, junior, Houston Linebackers — Paddy Fisher, sophomore, Northwestern; David Woodward, sophomore, Utah State; Te’Von Coney, senior, Notre Dame Cornerbacks — Hamp Cheevers, junior, Boston College; Lavert Hill, junior, Michigan Safeties — Andre Cisco, freshman, Syracuse; Jonathan Abram, senior, Mississippi State Punter — James Smith, sophomore, Cincinnati

The Tide and Sooners meet in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29, and the Tigers play the Fighting Irish at the Cotton Bowl that day. The winners meet in the College Football Playoff national championship game Jan. 7 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

The playoff teams combined for 17 overall selections on the teams chosen by a panel of AP poll voters and released Monday.

The Tide placed two players on each side of the ball, with Outland Trophy winner Quinnen Williams highlighting the defense. Receiver Jerry Jeudy, offensive tackle Jonah Williams and safety Deionte Thompson also made the first team, while Tua Tagovailoa was the second-team quarterback.

Tagovailoa finished second behind Murray in the Heisman voting Saturday. Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins was the third-team quarterback after finishing third in the Heisman voting.

Clemson placed defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell on the first team, and also offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt. Cornerback Julian Love represented Notre Dame on the first team.

Clemson, Oklahoma and LSU each had four players on the three teams, trailing only Alabama. Notre Dame, Kentucky, Iowa, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Washington and Wisconsin each had three overall selections.

Kentucky placed two players on the first team: linebacker Josh Allen and guard Bunchy Stallings. The Wildcats have not had an AP All-American since receiver/kick returner Derek Abney in 2002.

Photo by AP/BUTCH DILL

Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams sacks The Citadel quarterback Brandon Rainey in a Nov. 17 game. Williams was one of four players from Alabama to be named to The Associated Press All-America first team.

