A Dumas man who went missing in Lincoln County has been found dead, officials said.

Authorities found the body of Ernest Jenkins, 76, on Saturday in woods near Jefferson Lincoln County Line Road, said Matthew Tadgett, deputy coroner for the county.

Tadgett said he could not confirm who discovered Jenkins' body or what time it was found.

A Silver Alert was issued for Jenkins on Friday just before noon by the Dumas Police Department and was canceled the following day at 3 p.m.