Hogs down to wire with juco offensive linemen

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas hosted junior-college offensive lineman Myron Cunningham, a major target of the Hogs, for an official visit over the weekend.

"It was a good time," Cunningham said. "I like the players here. I feel like I had a good connection with them."

The trip to Fayetteville with his father seems to have boosted the Hogs' chances.

"I feel like it definitely helped them," Cunningham said. "Yeah, it definitely helped them in the recruiting process."

Cunningham, 6-6, 305 pounds, of Iowa Central Community College received his first Power 5 scholarship offer from Arkansas on Sept. 26, followed by Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Missouri, Rutgers and others.

Arkansas' aggressive recruiting tactics have paid dividends.

"Yeah, definitely because out of all the schools that are recruiting me they're definitely really the only one that has really done that throughout the whole process, and that definitely has some weight in my decision," he said.

Cunningham, who plans to be an early enrollee, was hosted on his official visit by center Ty Clary. He and offensive line coach Dustin Fry have created a solid bond.

"I actually like coach Fry a lot," Cunningham said. "He's a pretty cool guy. He's a young guy, but I feel like we connected pretty good.

"He's telling me I would have the opportunity to come in and play right away at the left tackle spot."

He officially visited Oklahoma on Nov. 16. Cunningham will decide between the Sooners and the Hogs around 3 p.m. today.

"Right now, the only schools I'm considering, just here and Oklahoma," he said.

Cunningham was one of seven official visitors the Hogs hosted.

It appears Arkansas has a connection advantage over Oklahoma.

"Probably just like the connection with the coaches and players here," Cunningham said. "Just the environment and stuff like that."

Family feel

Arkansas offensive line target Chibueze Nwanna's official visit to Fayetteville left him liking the family atmosphere.

"I had a nice visit here," said Nwanna, who was accompanied by his mother. "The people were nice. I feel like family here. So I will go home, discuss it with my dad and see where it all leads out."

Nwanna, 6-7, 315 pounds, of Lackawanna College in Scranton, Pa., has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Louisville, Maryland, Cincinnati, San Diego State, East Carolina and Southern Mississippi.

He attended Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Md., prior to junior college. He said he's down to Arkansas and Maryland.

"I'm basically looking for a school that I can go at, play at and be an improvement at," he said. "Because I have two more years, I'm going to a school that I can basically be an improvement at and start."

His relationship with Coach Chad Morris and offensive line coach Dustin Fry is strong.

"It's definitely a great relationship," Nwanna said. "I talk to them almost like four times a week. Whether it's just saying hello or discussing like how I'm doing during practice during the week when I was playing at school. I think our relationship is very strong."

Nwanna will announce his decision at 2 p.m. Central on Wednesday. He plans to enroll at his new school in January.

Return to SEC?

Outside linebacker Sci Martin started in the SEC before making his way to junior college, but a return to the league with Arkansas is a good possibility after his official visit.

"I enjoyed myself," Martin said. "Yes there is."

Martin, 6-4, 230, of East Mississippi Community College signed with LSU out of McDonough 35 in New Orleans in 2016. He played five games for the Tigers as a true freshman before going to junior college.

His respect for defensive coordinator John Chavis, who was at LSU from 2009-2014, is high.

"A great guy, a loyal guy," said Martin, who was hosted by Louisiana native and Hogs linebacker De'Jon Harris. "He goes back to LSU, so I've got history. He is a sincere man. His resume speaks for itself."

Martin had 36 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 2 pass breakups this season. He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Central Florida and others.

He may also visit Oklahoma and Kansas before making a decision.

"I have one more lined up, maybe two, depending on how it goes with certain things," Martin said.

Martin plans to graduate in December and will have two years to play two at his next school.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com.

Myron Cunningham

Chibueze Nwanna

Sci Martin

Sports on 12/11/2018