Little Rock woman accused of stabbing her roommate in his hand, arm

A woman was arrested after she stabbed her roommate in the hand early Saturday, police said.

Authorities responded to a call in the 4100 block of West 25th Street shortly after 1:30 a.m., according to a Little Rock Police Department report. Once there, a 43-year-old resident of the home told authorities that his roommate, Tiffiny Williams, 35, of Little Rock attacked him with a knife, stabbing him in the hand and arm, the report states.

Officers said they detained Williams and found a knife blade in her pocket.

A 17-year-old girl was also in the home at that time, the report states.

Williams was being held in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday afternoon in lieu of a $25,000 bond, an online jail roster shows.

She faces charges of second-degree domestic battery and aggravated assault on a family or household member.