Lowell delays budget vote

LOWELL -- The City Council won't pass a 2019 budget until the new administration takes over in January.

The proposed 2019 budget includes more than $13.2 million in revenue and more than $13.1 million in expenses, leaving a surplus of about $43,000. The council unanimously voted to table whether to approve the budget until January.

"This is a very good beginning point. Next December when we look at it, it will not look like this at that point in time. It is a fluid budget," said Jerry Hudlow, finance director.

Council member Eric Schein said the proposed budget was not responsible and did not make any sense. Also, mayor-elect Chris Moore and council members-elect, Chasity Taylor and Lisa DeGifford, had not had a say in the budget, he said.

Mayor Eldon Long lost re-election to Moore. City council members Lonnie Jones and Kendall Stucki lost re-election to Taylor and DeGifford, respectively. The incoming officials will be on board Jan. 1.

Other council members said Schein was not at the budget discussions that other council members attended.

"I'm not being disrespectful, but if you came to those meetings, you could have brought these points that you have," Stucki said.

Council member Todd Fenix said the city's department heads had presented their budgets and the overall proposed 2019 budget was a good starting point for the city. Fenix also said the incoming mayor and council members attended the budget discussions and were allowed to speak.

Long asked Moore, Taylor and DeGifford, who were all at Monday's meeting, if they would prefer the council delay the vote.

"I would like to postpone it," DeGifford said. "We were there, yes. We were able to ask questions, but our votes didn't count."

Moore also said he would prefer the council postpone the vote.

The council is not required to pass a 2019 budget until Feb. 1, City Attorney Tom Kieklak said.

"I would remind this council at the last meeting, I asked the question -- of course, you can't take a vote -- but I asked if there was a consensus for this budget to be passed," Hudlow said. "And each and every one of you said yes. And now two weeks later, we come back, and all of a sudden you don't want to pass it."

Monday's meeting also marked Long's last meeting as mayor after eight years in the position.

Several people spoke of Long's service, including his son, Chris Long, who said the city was divided and called for unity.

Council member Dean Bitner spoke for more than 12 minutes of some of things Long had accomplished as mayor. Bitner credited Long with making Lowell safer with a storm warning system, a paramedic-level ambulance service and improved roads.

"I've never been more proud calling you mayor, and I will go to my grave calling you my friend," he said.

Long said he had enjoyed being mayor so much, he had sometimes neglected his family. The job is 24/7, he said.

He said the relationships he developed during his time as mayor were phenomenal.

"I cherish every one of them, and I look forward to continuing to be your friend," Long said.

