Man airlifted to hospital after shooting in Arkansas; authorities in 'kind of' standoff with gunman

A Northeast Arkansas police department is on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex where the gunman remains inside an apartment, officials said.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department have contained the area around Gladiolus Apartments, which is in the 600 block of Gladiolus Drive.

Sgt. Lyle Waterworth, a police department spokesman, said one person was injured and that a suspect is inside an apartment, but the situation is developing at this time.

"The injured party was shot and is being transported by helicopter to the regional trauma center for treatment," Waterworth said. "The suspect who is not in custody is believed to be inside an apartment and the situation is currently contained."

Waterworth said officers were dealing with a "kind of" standoff situation.

