NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Striped bass fishing is good with live bait or lures.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said stripers are biting on the south end of the lake, particularly up the White and War Eagle river tributaries. Brood minnows or shad are working well.

Anglers also report catching stripers from Point 5 to Beaver Dam on wake baits such Redfin. Brood minnows or shad may also work.

Find schools of shad on a depth finder and stripers will usually be nearby.

For black bass, try Alabama rigs, jerk baits or crawdad-colored crank baits.

Crappie are biting five to 10 feet deep over deep water, to 40 feet, around docks. Best reports are from the south end of the lake, but crappie are biting on the north end, too.

Garland Villines at Hickory Creek Marina said striper fishing is good from Point 12 and upstream in the White and War Eagle tributaries. Use brood minnows or shad.

Crappie are biting fair on minnows or jigs 15 feet or deeper around brush.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store said trout are biting well on Power Bait. Good lures to use include small spoons and small jigs. The best flies are midges and nymphs.

Power is generated at Beaver Dam on cold mornings.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said crappie can be caught with spider rigs. Bait up with minnows and fish eight feet deep over 15 feet of water. Try Ned rigs for black bass.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake bait shop said catfish are biting well on liver or cut shad. Try fishing for crappie 15 feet deep by the old bridge. Black bass fishing is slow.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said few people are fishing. Try for trout at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons.

Fish with jerk baits for black bass or worms for redear.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with all varieties of soft plastic lures rigged any way.

Siloam Springs Lake

Stroud recommends trying for crappie with minnows five to 10 feet deep.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing at Lake Eucha for black bass. Try Alabama rigs, jerk baits or jig and pigs.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service reports the best black bass fishing is for suspended fish in deep water with jigging spoons or ice fishing jigs.

Locate shad with a depth finder off long gravel and rock points or in the center of creek arms. Work the spoon 25 to 40 feet deep over deeper water, as deep as 90 feet.

Try a jig and pig 15 to 25 feet deep. Crawdad crank baits are another choice. Work them parallel to the bank so they are bumping the bottom.

Sports on 12/11/2018