NWA outdoors briefs

Hobbs adds eagle cruises

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area has scheduled additional eagle viewing cruises on Beaver Lake for the holidays.

Cruises are Saturdays and Sundays as usual through mid-December. Holiday season trips are Dec. 22-23 and Dec. 26-31. Trips leave at 3 p.m. from Rocky Branch Marina aboard the park's 20-passenger pontoon boat. Cruises last 90 minutes to two hours.

Cost is $10 for passengers 13 and older or $5 for children age 6-12. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the park visitor center, 479-789-5000.

Trails to close for hunt

Most trails and the shooting range at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will be closed Jan. 5-6 for a limited permit youth deer hunt.

The Ozark Plateau Trail near the visitor center and Historic Van Winkle Trail will be open.

Naturalists seek new members

Northwest Arkansas master naturalists are accepting applications for new member training.

Benton County classes start Jan. 19. Carroll County classes start Jan. 21. Washington and Madison county classes start Jan. 26. Most classes are on alternating Saturdays. Carroll County classes are planned for Monday evenings with field work on Sunday afternoons.

Cost is $135 for training, plus $30 annual dues. Cost is $80 for an additional family member if materials are shared.

For information email Christie@trw1.net or visit wordpress.arkansasmasternaturalists.org.

Sports on 12/11/2018