Payments to buy silence of 2 women about alleged affairs were legal, says president

by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports | Today at 4:30 a.m. 5comments
story.lead_photo.caption President Donald Trump talks to media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Philadelphia to attend the Army-Navy Football Game. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump asserted Monday that payments to buy the silence of two women about alleged affairs were not illegal campaign contributions, as federal prosecutors contend, but instead represented a "simple private transaction."

In morning tweets, Trump sought to counter assertions in a court filing Friday that he had directed his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to pay the women in a bid to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen pleaded guilty to charges in New York in August, saying that "Individual-1," identified as Trump, schemed to silence two women about affairs with the Republican candidate. Cohen acknowledged that such payments amounted to illegal campaign donations -- and said he arranged for them at Trump's behest.

In a sentencing memorandum filed Friday, federal prosecutors recommended that Cohen receive a substantial prison term.

In his tweets, Trump suggested that the payments were being scrutinized only because prosecutors have not been able to find evidence of collusion between his 2016 campaign and Russia. He also appeared to suggest that prosecutors are taking their cues from Democrats.

He further asserted that even if the payments could be considered campaign contributions, he should be facing a civil case rather than a criminal case.

"There was NO COLLUSION," Trump wrote. "So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution." In another message, Trump continued: "...which it was not (but even if it was, it is only a CIVIL CASE, like Obama's - but it was done correctly by a lawyer and there would not even be a fine."

And, he said, Cohen should be held responsible, not him.

"Lawyer's liability if he made a mistake, not me," Trump wrote. "Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT!"

At issue are the payments to two women who alleged sexual relationships with Trump before he ran for president.

In August 2016, Playboy model Karen McDougal reached an agreement with American Media Inc., publishers of the National Enquirer, that ensured she would not share her story about a lengthy relationship with Trump. In October of that year, adult film actress Stormy Daniels received $130,000 to similarly stay quiet about a liaison that she said had occurred a decade before.

Both of those agreements were facilitated by Cohen, as he admitted in court in August when he pleaded guilty to two campaign-finance charges along with other counts.

Prosecutors argue that because Cohen was an agent of the Trump campaign, the payments to McDougal and Daniels were campaign contributions in excess of federal limits and not unrelated expenditures.

"With respect to both payments, Cohen acted with the intent to influence the 2016 presidential election," Friday's filing from prosecutors in New York says. "Cohen coordinated his actions with one or more members of the campaign, including through meetings and phone calls, about the fact, nature, and timing of the payments. In particular, and as Cohen himself has now admitted, with respect to both payments, he acted in coordination with and at the direction of Individual-1."

Elsewhere, filings from prosecutors make clear that Individual-1 refers to Trump.

In trying to make the case that the payments to McDougal and Daniels should be a civil matter, rather than a criminal case, Trump pointed to a civil fine paid by President Barack Obama's campaign in 2013.

In April 2012, the Federal Election Commission released an audit of Obama's 2008 campaign that found that his committee did not disclose the identities of 1,312 donors responsible for nearly $2 million in contributions in the final weeks of the campaign.

Under federal election law, campaigns must file special notices to the FEC of last-minute contributions of $1,000 or more that are received in the final weeks before Election Day.

Eight months after the audit, Obama's campaign agreed to pay a $375,000 fine, which was one of the largest penalties in the agency's history.

Also on Monday, a judge set a court date this week for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort after prosecutors with the special counsel's office detailed lies that they say he told them.

The scheduling conference will take place this afternoon before U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson. It had earlier been set for Wednesday morning. Manafort is not expected to attend.

In a court filing Friday night, Mueller said Manafort had lied about contacts with Trump administration officials and with an associate who U.S. authorities say has ties to Russian intelligence.

Manafort's attorneys have denied that he made false statements.

Manafort pleaded guilty to conspiracy in September and agreed to cooperate with Mueller's investigation. But prosecutors say his deception has torpedoed that plea deal.

Information for this article was contributed by John Wagner, Philip Bump and Michelle Ye Hee Lee of The Washington Post; by Terrence Dopp of Bloomberg News; and by staff members of The Associated Press.

A Section on 12/11/2018

Print Headline: Payments to buy silence of 2 women about alleged affairs were legal, says president

Comments

  • RBear
    December 11, 2018 at 6:31 a.m.

    A simple private transaction used to control information that would be damaging to the candidate of a national campaign. Trump has denied this payment ever existed, then denied knowing about it before it happened, and now is painting it as a "simple private transaction." So he lied about the existence of the transaction to start with, fortunately for him while not under oath. Now he's lying about its purpose. No wonder his lawyers don't want him to testify before Mueller. He'd sink the ship with his loose lips.
    ...
    Yea, I think the Trump legal team is starting to get very worried and Nick Ayers decision to NOT be a part of this fiasco is probably a wise choice. Ayers has too much ahead in his career to risk losing it all by working for this liar and con man. Pence was a clean boss to work with and probably suited Ayers' style much better. My guess is Ayers voted for someone else during the primaries and got stuck with Trump with the selection of Pence.
  • wolfman
    December 11, 2018 at 6:45 a.m.

    Trump is a joke. He has guilty written all over his face. He never tells the truth because I don’t think he knows what the truth is. And people voted for this clown. The evangelicals still support this clown. How can any one support this clown. If you support trump you’re a big hypocrite like him.

  • RobertBolt
    December 11, 2018 at 7:52 a.m.

    Trump previously denied knowing these women at all, so we can believe him now, right?

  • 23cal
    December 11, 2018 at 7:56 a.m.

    About "He further asserted...." Trump asserts anything expedient, whether true or not. Usually not. I remember well when he "asserted" that he didn't know these women. I remember when he "asserted" he didn't pay them. I remember when he "asserted" Cohen paid them out of his own pocket but he had no knowledge of it. Now he "asserted" that it was done at his direction but is a civil, not a criminal, matter.
    *
    Regarding "In trying to make the case that the payments to McDougal and Daniels should be a civil matter, rather than a criminal case, Trump pointed to a civil fine paid by President Barack Obama's campaign in 2013."
    *
    Nope on a rope.
    *
    Trump attempted to compare the criminal charges brought against Cohen by the U.S. Justice Department with a series of civil violations brought against the Obama campaign by the Federal Election Commission (FEC), a separate, independent body which cannot prosecute criminal cases. The fines levied against Obama covered civil violations that were different than the criminal infractions admitted to by Cohen.
    *
    The major issue concerned the timely documentation of donations made in the 20 days prior to the election, a window of time during which the FEC requires official notice of contributions exceeding $1,000 to be submitted no more than 48 hours after receipt of those donations. FEC commissioner Michael Toner said “that the infractions were relatively minor, given the scope of the campaign. Another former FEC commissioner said, "Not only does the matter have to be something that is purposeful, but it [also has to be] a major violation. People often have reporting violations [and] that’s what the Obama ones were determined to be."
    *
    In short, this was a commonplace timing/bookkeeping error done by some staffer. Big deal. Not criminal.
    *
    For Trump, however, it was criminal. He personally conspired with criminal intent to hide a campaign contribution … and so, it falls within a criminal violation, as opposed to just a civil one to be enforced by the FEC.
    *
    In a document produced by the Southern District of New York whose accuracy was affirmed by Cohen under oath, Cohen agreed that he:

    "Knowingly and willfully caused a corporation to make a contribution and expenditure … to ensure that Woman-1 did not publicize damaging allegations before the 2016 presidential election and thereby influence that election.

    [and]

    Knowingly and willfully made and caused to be made a contribution … in excess of the limits of the Election Act … to Woman-2 to ensure that she did not publicize damaging allegations before the 2016 presidential election and thereby influence that election."
    *
    Bottom line: Obama’s civil FEC infractions, while they resulted in a large fine, are legally distinct from what Cohen pled guilty to, which is the intentional commission of felonies intended to affect the outcome of a federal election. You can Google "Snopes Election Law Violations Compared" to get this information.
  • LRCrookAtty
    December 11, 2018 at 8:08 a.m.

    Rbear...
    *
    It is a repeat of every liberal when Billy boy lied: "Of course he lied! No man wants to admit that in front of his wife. Nothing illegal here." President was set in the 90s.
