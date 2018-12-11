Police identify 3 Arkansas drivers killed when tractor-trailer crossed interstate median

This still from dash-cam video provided by William Crowden with Protech Security and W&R Appliance Pickup Service shows the aftermath of a crash on Interstate 540 that killed 3 people on Monday morning.

Authorities have identified three Arkansas men who died after a tractor-trailer crossed into opposing traffic and hit three other vehicles Monday in western Arkansas.

Eddie Scott, 39, of Waldron; Gabe Gryner, 39, of Van Buren; and Kalep Davis, 25, of Chester all died in the collision on Interstate 540 in Van Buren shortly after 8 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Police said Scott was driving a 2015 Peterbilt truck north on the highway when the vehicle crossed into the median, went into the southbound lanes and hit a 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer, a 2000 Nissan pickup and a 2014 Kenworth dump truck.

(Video provided by William Crowden with Protech Security and W&R Appliance Pickup Service.)

Gryner was driving the Kenworth tractor-trailer and Davis was driving the pickup, the report said. The dump truck driver was not listed as being injured.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry. The report didn't indicate what may have caused the Peterbilt truck to veer into opposing traffic.

The wreck shut down the southbound lanes of the highway for several hours.

At least 461 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.