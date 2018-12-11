PREP SIGNING

VOLLEYBALL

TAYLOR VOIGHT

SCHOOL Rogers High

SIGNED WITH Oklahoma Wesleyan

NOTABLE Played mainly on the right side for the Lady Mounties, who lost in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament. ... Contributed 68 kills and 19 blocks this season.

QUOTABLE "Today to me is like the success I've always dreamed of. Since I started playing volleyball in middle school, I've always pictured going and playing in college. Today is a sigh of relief that I get to do this and sign."

TORI BAYLES

SCHOOL Rogers High

SIGNED WITH Oklahoma Wesleyan

NOTABLE Served as one of the Lady Mounties' team captains and earned the team's outstanding leadership award. ... Contributed 169 assists from her setter position and added 21 service aces.

QUOTABLE "Today is a very privileged moment for me. It's kind of overwhelming in a way."

Paul Boyd • @NWAPaulB

Sports on 12/11/2018