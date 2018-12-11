Reaching for the top

NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF Jasmine Reyes swings across the rock while rapeling down the bluff at Lincoln Lake.

There's lots to learn dangling from a rope at the edge of a 45-foot cliff.

For a gaggle of excited high school students at Lincoln Lake, they learned that climbing a high cliff and coming safely back down is a feat they can accomplish, even if they're scared to try.

Visit Lincoln Lake Lincoln Lake is located four miles north of Lincoln. Travel U.S. 62 to Lincoln and turn north at the sign for Lincoln Lake. Lincoln Lake City Park is 400 acres. The lake is 90 acres. There’s no admission fee. The lake is open for paddling and fishing. Gasoline motors are not allowed. Only electric motors or paddlecraft may be use. Camping is not allowed. A seven-mile trail circles the lake. It’s open for hiking and mountain biking. Source: Staff report

That's the idea, said Jeff Belk, an outdoor education teacher at Rogers High School. He and teacher Jamie Raines help juniors and seniors test their mettle by climbing up and rappelling down sheer rock walls at the 90-acre lake four miles north of Lincoln.

"That's the power of this trip," Belk said. "It gets the kids out of their comfort zone, to do things they don't think they can do."

Later in life, that could translate into tackling difficult college courses or striving for their dream job.

Cliffs beside the water are a haven for rock climbers, and the lake is a gem for paddling, fishing, hiking and mountain biking. It's all there at 400-acre Lincoln Lake City Park. There's no fee to climb, paddle on the lake or hike the trails.

The teachers aren't trying to mold every student into an expert rock climber, but they ask each student to at least give climbing a try.

"We'll say ' just do three feet.' Then after that they might do another three feet," Belk said. All are tethered to stout safety ropes, ropes that are strong enough to hold a car in midair.

Young climbers hollered encouragement to one another as their classmates grappled their way to the summit, hand over hand and foothold after foothold. Every student waiting her turn eventually reached the top.

"Good job!" Raines hollered to one nervous girl when she placed her hands on top of the cliff. "You could have quit, but you didn't."

Students don't arrive cliff side as climbing greenhorns. They learn about equipment, safety and different types of climbing in the classroom. They get a chance to rappel indoors before heading to the cliffs at Lincoln Lake.

To rappel down the cliff, students had the coaching and expertise of Eli Wadkins with Lewis and Clark Outfitters. One boy peered over the edge, so scared his hands were shaking. Wadkins patiently showed him how strong the ropes are and how stout the hardware is that's used in rappelling.

Over the top he went, easing his way down the rock face as if walking back to earth.

Outdoor education students hike, canoe, fly fish, identify aquatic life and learn much about the woods and water.

Climbing and rappelling challenged student Dalio Alarcon more than anything.

"In canoeing, you're just moving your arms. With this you use your whole body," he said.

Lincoln Lake is popular with climbers of all ages, Wadkins said. Several routes are laid out along the bluff wall, with bolts in the rock for safety lines.

Aspiring climbers should start with lessons at a climbing gym. They'll learn the knots and techniques they'll need.

"It's a lot of risk management. You're exposed to risk, but you learn to do the activity safely," Wadkins said.

Members of the Arkansas Climbers Coalition keep tabs on the bolted routes at Lincoln Lake and make sure they're safe, he added.

Once they've felt the rush that climbing can bring, students might take up the activity as adults. That's another part of outdoor education, Raines said. To introduces students to the array of outdoor activities that Northwest Arkansas has to offer.

Sports on 12/11/2018