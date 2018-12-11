Relationships help Arkansas land Myron Cunningham over OU

It came down to Arkansas and Oklahoma for highly recruited junior college offensive lineman Myron Cunningham, but his comfort level with the Hogs led him to commit to the Razorbacks.

Cunningham, 6-6, 305 pounds, of Iowa Central Community College, made an official visit to Fayetteville over the weekend with his parents.

“Probably the environment, the connection I felt with the players and the coaches,” Cunningham said. “That would probably be the main reason.”

He also had scholarship offers from Texas, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Mississippi State, Missouri, Rutgers and others. He plans to enroll at Arkansas in January.

Cunningham’s connection with the coaches was strong prior to the visit and the trip allowed him a chance to bond with the players.

“I felt that me and the coaches grew to have a closer connection to the point that it felt like a family, and after being with the players there it just reassured my decision,” said Cunningham, who officially visited Oklahoma on Nov. 16.

The Hogs led for his signature before he arrived in Fayetteville.

“Basically they were the leaders and I just wanted to see how my visit was to make sure,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham was named first team All-Conference and first team All-Region and is a strong candidate to be an All-American when announced in the near future. He said offensive line coach Dustin Fry was giving out hugs when he told him and coach Chad Morris he was going to be a Razorback on Sunday.

“I told him in our meeting with him, coach Morris and my parents,” Cunningham said. “He was extremely excited."

Seeing Fry’s reaction to his pledge was contagious.

“It just made me even more happy and excited in the decision I made,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham is looking forward to being coached and mentored by Fry.

“I think that he is a great coach and knows what it takes to bring my game and the Razorbacks game to a whole different level,” Cunningham said. “I think that he is an even better person that truly cares about his players and wants the best for them.”

He becomes Arkansas' 24th commitment for the 2019 class. The Razorbacks are expected to sign 29.