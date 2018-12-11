Washington County officials hear jail expansion plans

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County's justices of the peace will hear plans for a $30 million jail expansion and a half-percent sales tax increase to pay for it at the Dec. 20 Quorum Court meeting.

The county's Jail/Law Enforcement/Courts Committee heard a brief update Monday from Jay Cantrell, chief deputy with the Sheriff's Office. Cantrell said he had just gotten a letter from Shep Russell, with the Friday, Eldredge and Clark law firm laying out the language the county will need to use if the Quorum Court votes to proceed with a bond issue on the jail project.

What’s next The Washington County Quorum Court is set to meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 20 in the County Courthouse, 280 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.

"I've just started digesting this ordinance," Cantrell told the committee.

The justices of the peace have been discussing a possible jail expansion for several years. According to information presented in October by James Langford, with Spirit Architecture and the Southbuild Team, the county would build a new jail pod, which would have room for another 500 inmates, plus a new minimum security facility to house 100 inmates. Langford said $30 million is a "ballpark estimate" on the cost.

The county has said a sales tax could be used to pay for construction. Joel Maxwell, justice of the peace for District 13 and committee chairman, said estimates are that a 0.5 percent sales tax would generate about $20 million a year. The plans that have been discussed call for a $30 million bond issue financed by a 0.5 percent sales tax. Once construction costs are paid for -- in about 18 months -- half the sales tax increase would "sunset" and the remaining 0.25 percent would be retained to help pay the cost of operating and maintaining the county jail.

The sales tax plan would require voter approval and the justices of the peace have discussed holding a special election in 2019 on the proposal.

Cantrell said the draft ordinance should be ready for the justices of the peace to consider at the Dec. 20 Quorum Court meeting.

"Ultimately, it's your choice and your decision," he said.

The justices of the peace did have some questions about the project that could change the size and cost. Harvey Bowman, justice of the peace for District 3, asked about the costs of minimum security cells compared with normal "hardened" jail cells. Bowman was told minimum security cells cost about $100 per square foot and normal cells cost about $300 per square foot. He suggested the county look at doubling the number of minimum security cells. He also suggested the county solicit bids or proposals from other architects.

'"I think it's always good to get a second opinion," Bowman said.

The committee also asked Helder to explain Washington County's participation in the federal 287g program, which allows for cooperation between federal and local agencies on immigration matters.

Helder said the county's participation is limited to identifying inmates in the jail who might be in the county in violation of immigration laws. He said every inmate at the jail is asked the same set of questions and if any "red flags" are raised by the answers given federal immigration officials are notified the person might be in the country in violation of the laws. He said the federal agencies make the decision on whether to detain individuals for immigration violations.

NW News on 12/11/2018