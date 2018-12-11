Work on nature center set to begin

SPRINGDALE -- Construction of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission nature center in Springdale should start this week.

Contracts were signed with Branco Enterprises of Neosho, Mo., to begin construction of the center located on a 61-acre site along Spring Creek, near the intersection of Interstate 49 and Wagon Wheel Road.

Fennell Purifoy Architects of Little Rock is the architectural firm for the 32,000-square-foot facility. It will focus on the unique natural features and ecosystems found in the northwest region of the state. Construction is expected to be complete by summer 2020.

Proposed facility highlights include a state-of-the-art educational facility, indoor and outdoor classrooms, education pavilions, traditional and 3-D archery ranges, watchable wildlife walking trails, wildlife habitat areas, native gardens, and many other conservation education and outdoor recreation amenities.

A portion of the property will be restored to native grassland, which will provide important wildlife habitat and serve as a model for future restoration efforts.

Studies have shown that similar projects are key economic drivers that increase nearby residential property values, reduce the amount of storm water to be managed and increase air quality.

Sports on 12/11/2018