The World in Brief

Workers inspect the site where an empty school bus plowed onto a sidewalk in Hong Kong on Monday.

Runaway Hong Kong bus kills 2 people

HONG KONG -- A runaway school bus with no one aboard accelerated downhill and plowed into pedestrians in Hong Kong on Monday, killing two people and injuring a dozen others, authorities said.

Dash-cam video from another vehicle, posted online by the Apple Daily newspaper, shows a man who appears to be the driver standing outside the bus, closing the door and then running in front of it as it starts to roll away.

The 62-year-old driver attempted to block the bus but was dragged for 65 feet as it gained speed, police said. The bus crossed a bustling thoroughfare, slammed into two taxis, and ran onto a sidewalk and into a store.

Three people were pinned under the wheels of the yellow 19-seat bus. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, a fire department spokesman said at a news briefing. Six of the 12 injured are in critical condition, including the driver, who has been admitted to an intensive care unit, police said.

The driver had just finished his last shift. The hand brake appeared not to be engaged, police said. Authorities are investigating.

U.S. sanctions 3 officials in N. Korea

President Donald Trump's administration has imposed sanctions on three senior North Korean officials for human-rights abuses in the isolated country.

U.S. officials say the sanctions are intended to call attention to "brutal" censorship and human-rights abuses as well as the death of American captive Otto Warmbier.

The Treasury Department says the officials have important roles in government agencies previously placed under sanctions. It was not clear what role any had in the treatment of the 22-year-old student from Ohio who died after being detained in North Korea last year.

The sanctions announced Monday freeze any U.S. assets the officials may have and make it illegal for any U.S. entity to conduct financial transactions with them.

The two countries are seeking to negotiate an end to North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

Syrian fighters retake ISIS-turf hospital

U.S.-backed Syrian fighters pushed deeper into the Islamic State group's last remaining stronghold Monday, capturing an abandoned hospital.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces entered the eastern town of Hajin last week, and intense fighting has been ongoing since then.

Syrian Democratic Forces spokesman Mustafa Bali said the U.S.-allied fighters took full control of the hospital early Monday.

Omar Abu Layla, of the activist-run DeirEzzor 24 monitoring group, confirmed the hospital on the edge of town was retaken.

Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the hospital had been destroyed earlier by airstrikes from the U.S.-led coalition. The hospital was close to the front lines and was not believed to be operating when it was hit.

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters launched an offensive to capture Hajin and nearby villages on Sept. 10. They have made little progress since then, but last week intensified their attacks under the cover of airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition.

The Observatory meanwhile released an updated death toll for Syria's conflict, saying that about 560,000 people have been killed since it began in March 2011. The group said it has documented the names of 367,965 of the deceased.

The seven-year conflict has also wounded more than a million people and displaced half of Syria's 23 million-strong population, including 5.6 million who are refugees, mostly in Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon.

China raid detains dozens of Christians

BEIJING -- Dozens of Christians have been detained in a raid on a prominent Chinese church that operates outside the government's official Protestant organization, a U.S.-based advocacy group said Monday.

At least 80 churchgoers and seminary students from the Early Rain Covenant Church were taken away in the southwestern city of Chengdu beginning Sunday night, ChinaAid said. Those detained include the church's pastor, Wang Yi, and his wife, Jiang Rong.

The government requires that Protestants worship only in churches recognized and regulated by the Three-Self Patriotic Movement. Even within that framework, the officially atheist ruling Communist Party has been seeking to rein in religious expression, including removing crosses from churches.

"The massive overnight attack against members of the independent, renowned Early Rain Covenant Church represents a major escalation of religious persecution in China," Bob Fu, ChinaAid's founder and president, said in a statement on the group's website.

The crackdown shows the administration of President Xi Jinping is "deliberately making itself the enemy of universal values, such as religious freedom for all," said Fu, who is a close friend of Wang.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 12/11/2018