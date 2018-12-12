Arkansas man accused of assaulting pregnant wife, holding her captive; victim had injuries 'as if she had been tortured,' cops say

A Springdale man was arrested Monday near a bloody scene where he held his wife captive and assaulted her over at least four days, authorities said.

A confidential informant told Springdale police officers that Jackson Rodriguez-Robles, 35, was holding a woman captive in his apartment at 1806 Palisades Ave., the report said.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, Rodriguez-Robles jumped from the second-story window and ran but was eventually caught, police reported.

Officers reported finding a woman inside the residence who had been so badly beaten that her eyes were swollen shut and black and her face was a myriad of bruises. Her lips were so bloated she could barely speak, the report said.

Officers said the victim's fingers were bent and broken “as if she had been tortured.”

The woman told police Rodriguez-Robles had picked her up from the airport when she flew in from Puerto Rico and accused her of cheating on him and then, knowing she was pregnant, began a four-day assault in which he punched and hit her with multiple objects, including a gun, a knife-sharpening rod, a wire coat hanger and beer bottles.

Blood spatter was in three bathrooms in the house, the report said. Dried blood was on clothes, walls, toilet seats, light switches and soaked into paper towels throughout the residence, officers reported.

Rodriguez-Robles was in the Washington County jail facing 15 charges — including aggravated assault, kidnapping and first-degree battery — as of Wednesday evening, according to an online roster. His bail was set at $150,000.