Court tosses Little Rock TV station's appeal of attack ad order

by John Moritz | Today at 11:22 a.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption Courtney Goodson is shown in this file photo.

The Arkansas Court of Appeals on Wednesday dismissed a Little Rock TV station’s appeal of an order not to run election attack ads critical of Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson, as the judges made the determination that the issue was moot.

Goodson had filed defamation suits against several broadcasters in the run-up to the non-partisan judicial elections in May, claiming that ads being run by the Washington, D.C.-based Judicial Crisis Network included false and defamatory information. One judge on the Pulaski County Circuit Court, Chris Piazza, agreed, and halted the ads from running in central Arkansas media markets in the final days before the election.

Tegna Inc., the operator of Little Rock’s KTHV, appealed, arguing that Piazza’s order was an unconstitutional prior restraint on political speech.

But after months of brief filings and the case being bounced between the state’s appellate courts, a three-judge panel on the Court of Appeals determined that the case had been "rendered moot by the passage of time.”

Goodson and Little Rock attorney David Sterling were the top two finishers in the first round of voting, held in May. Goodson bested Sterling in November’s Supreme Court runoff election, which was also fraught with negative ads.

John Tull, an attorney for Tegna, said he disagreed with the Court of Appeals’ decision Wednesday, saying “the issue is real, even if the election is over.”

Goodson’s attorney, Lauren Hoover, said she was not surprised by the outcome of the case.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

  • RBBrittain
    December 12, 2018 at 12:02 p.m.

    The immediate issue is moot, but the underlying issue of an unconstitutional injunction against free speech -- even speech I personally disagree with and believe should be otherwise regulated -- still needs to be addressed by either the Arkansas or U.S. Supreme Courts under an exception to the mootness doctrine. Sadly, that may not happen because Goodson is still on the ASC (I voted for her but only because the alternatives were even worse, and even her certain recusal might not remove the taint) and the odds of getting SCOTUS to hear anything, much less a mootness-doctrine exception, are extremely slim.
  • GeneralMac
    December 12, 2018 at 12:38 p.m.

    If all campaign ads had to pass the "truth test" before going public, there would be very few ads.
