Fayetteville visit solidified O-lineman's decision

It came down to the University of Arkansas and Oklahoma for junior-college offensive lineman Myron Cunningham, but his comfort level with the Hogs led him to commit to the Razorbacks.

Cunningham, 6-6, 305 pounds, of Iowa Central Community College orally committed to the Hogs on Tuesday after making an official visit to Fayetteville over the weekend with his parents.

"Probably the environment, the connection I felt with the players and the coaches," Cunningham said. "That would probably be the main reason."

He also had scholarship offers from Texas, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Mississippi State, Missouri, Rutgers and others. Arkansas was the first Power 5 program to extend an offer.

Cunningham, who plans to enroll at Arkansas in January, had a strong connection with the coaches prior to the visit. The trip allowed him a chance to bond with the players.

"I felt that me and the coaches grew to have a closer connection to the point that it felt like a family, and after being with the players there it just reassured my decision," said Cunningham, who officially visited Oklahoma on Nov. 16.

The Hogs led for his signature before he arrived in Fayetteville.

"Basically, they were the leaders, and I just wanted to see how my visit was to make sure," Cunningham said.

Cunningham was named first team all-conference and first team all-region, and he is a strong candidate to be a junior-college All-American when that team is announced. He said offensive line coach Dustin Fry was giving out hugs when Cunningham told him and Coach Chad Morris on Sunday he was going to be a Razorback.

"I told him in our meeting with him, Coach Morris and my parents," Cunningham said. "He was extremely excited."

Seeing Fry's reaction fortified his conviction.

"It just made me even more happy and excited in the decision I made," Cunningham said.

Cunningham is looking forward to being coached and mentored by Fry.

"I think that he is a great coach and knows what it takes to bring my game and the Razorbacks' game to a whole different level," Cunningham said. "I think that he is an even better person that truly cares about his players and wants the best for them."

Iowa Central offensive line coach Adam Dutcher said the Hogs are getting a great player and person.

"He's definitely very mature," Dutcher said. "He's very down-to-earth and just a very loyal kid. He doesn't get too high or too low. He's a thinker and always wants to make the right decision. He's a pretty special one."

Cunningham plans to sign during the early signing period from Dec. 19-21. Cunningham becomes Arkansas' 24th commitment for the 2019 class. Oral commitments are nonbinding.

The Razorbacks are expected to sign 29 this year.

Sports on 12/12/2018