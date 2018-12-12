French seek killer after rampage

In this image made from video provided by CMM, people lie on the ground after a shooting at a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday.

PARIS -- A shooting in the French city of Strasbourg killed three people and wounded at least 11 others near a world-famous Christmas market Tuesday, sparking a broad lockdown and a search for the suspected gunman, who remained at large.

French prosecutors said a terrorism investigation was opened, though authorities did not announce a motive for the bloodshed. The city is home to the European Parliament, which was locked down after the shooting.

It was unclear if the market -- which was the nucleus of an al-Qaida-linked plot in 2000 -- was targeted. The prefect of the Strasbourg region said the suspect was previously flagged as a possible extremist.

The gunman has been identified and has a criminal record, according to Interior Minister Christophe Castaner.

The death toll stood at three early today, the minister said. Two police union officials said earlier that there were four victims. Officials did not explain the conflicting numbers.

More than seven hours after the bloodshed, the regional prefect said that 11 people had been injured, five seriously, downgrading the minister's earlier count of 12 injured.

The shooter was also shot and wounded by soldiers guarding the Christmas market, according to Stephane Morisse of police union FGP.

Police went to the suspect's home to arrest him earlier Tuesday, before the attack, but he wasn't there, Morisse said. They found explosive materials, he said.

French military spokesman Col. Patrik Steiger said the shooter did not aim for the soldiers patrolling in and around the Christmas market, but targeted civilians instead.

The attack came as France has been wracked by four weeks of protests against President Emmanuel Macron, and police forces have been stretched by fighting rioting and other protest-related unrest. Macron adjourned a meeting at the presidential palace Tuesday night to be able to monitor the events, his office said, indicating the gravity of the attack.

The interior minister and the Paris prosecutor, who is in charge of anti-terror probes in France, headed Tuesday night to Strasbourg. The prosecutor's office says the investigation is for murder and attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise.

Several of the wounded are in critical condition, Castaner said.

In multiple neighborhoods of Strasbourg, the French Interior Ministry called on the public to remain indoors. French soldiers were on patrol after the shooting.

"Our security and rescue services are mobilized," Castaner said.

Local authorities tweeted for the public to "avoid the area of the police station," which is close to the city's Christmas market. Strasbourg's well-known market is set up around the city's cathedral during the Christmas period and becomes a major gathering place.

France has been hit by several extremist attacks, including the 2015 Paris shootings, which killed 130 people and wounded hundreds, and a truck attack in Nice that killed dozens in 2016.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe tweeted that "the situation is still underway, priority is given to security forces and rescuers."

Strasbourg, about 310 miles east of Paris, is on the border with Germany.

The drama recalled a terror plot on Strasbourg's Christmas market that still marks the collective memory. Ten suspected Islamic militants were convicted and sentenced to prison in December 2004 for their role in a plot to blow up the market on New Year's Eve 2000.

Information for this article was contributed by John Leicester and Angela Charlton of The Associated Press.

A Section on 12/12/2018