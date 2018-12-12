High school basketball roundups

GIRLS

BRYANT 53, BENTON 37 Junior guard Tierra Trotter scored 13 of her team-high 14 points in the first half to power Bryant (8-1) past its Saline County rivals. Junior forward McKenzie Muse had 13 points, while junior guard India Atkins added nine of her 11 in the second half for the Lady Hornets, who never trailed while shooting 21 of 39 from the floor.

Senior forward Makenzy Davidson scored 10 points for Benton (4-3), which trailed 38-18 midway through the third quarter before using a 12-0 run to get within eight at the start of the fourth. But the Lady Panthers hit only two baskets and committed seven turnovers in the final quarter.

Junior forward Rhema Riley had 10 points and six rebounds for Benton, which finished 14-of-31 shooting. The Lady Panthers had a 17-14 rebounding edge but turned the ball over 19 times.

PULASKI ACADEMY 53, CAC 45 Senior guard Mattie Hatcher scored 14 of her game-high 25 points from the free-throw line as the Lady Bruins (2-4) knocked off the host Lady Mustangs (3-6).

Pulaski Academy outscored CAC 20-5 in the third quarter to help overcome a 15-13 halftime deficit.

Hatcher was 14 of 19 from the free-throw line and 19 of her 25 points came in the second half.

The Lady Bruins were 12 of 41 from the floor. Jazmene McMillian added 11 points.

For CAC, sophomore Bethany Dillard scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Freshman Ava Knoedl hit 3 three-pointers and finished with 11 points. CAC was 12 of 34 from the floor.

