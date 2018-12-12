Woman shot by officers after she wounded police K-9 sent into Arkansas apartment, cops say

A woman suspected of shooting a man refused to come out of a home and was later shot by officers after she opened fire on a police K-9 that was sent inside, authorities said.

Officers first responded about 3 p.m. Tuesday after getting a report that a 41-year-old man had been shot multiple times in the 600 block of Gladiolus Drive in Jonesboro, according to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department. The man was airlifted to a nearby trauma center for treatment.

The suspected shooter, a 56-year-old woman, refused to come out of the home and surrender, police said.

After several hours of unsuccessful negotiations, police sent in a K-9, Gabo, followed by several officers, the release states. According to the release, the woman shot the dog and fired on the other officers. Those officers returned fire, striking the woman at least once.

Authorities said the woman was provided medical care once the scene was secure.

The release states Gabo was in “good spirits” after the standoff and was being treated by a local veterinarian for a gunshot wound. The dog was in stable condition as of Tuesday night.

No other officers were injured in the standoff, authorities said.

The condition of the 41-year-old victim, who was at a Memphis hospital, was not immediately known on Wednesday.

The release does not state the extent of the woman’s injuries, her condition or any charges she faces.

The Arkansas State Police is leading the investigation into the shooting and standoff at the request of the Jonesboro Police Department, the release states.