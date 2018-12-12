JUCO O-lineman Chibueze Nwanna commits to Hogs

Junior college offensive lineman Chibueze Nwanna has committed to Arkansas and plans to enroll in January.

Nwanna, 6-8, 315 pounds, of Lackawanna College in Scranton, Pa., chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Maryland, Louisville, Massachusetts, Cincinnati, San Diego State, East Carolina and Southern Miss.

He made an official visit to Fayetteville over the weekend with his mother.

“I chose to be a Razorback because I liked what I saw this weekend,” Nwanna said. “I want to be a part of a program that’s rebuilding and go somewhere I can compete for a spot and start. Also they have good people there and good fans. Everybody takes care of each other.”

Offensive line coach Dustin Fry was Nwanna's lead recruiter.

“Coach Fry is a good coach,” Nwanna said. “I was talking to him during the visit and it just seemed like they had a lot to offer. He’s very cool guy. He keeps it straight forward with his players and he kept it straight forward with me.”

Lackawanna College coach Mark Duda said Nwanna’s length rivals anyone in the nation.

“He was born with such incredible leverage,” Duda said. “He’s probably 6-8.5 or somewhere in there and 320 pounds and has the longest arms of anyone probably in the NCAA.”

Nwanna’s reach sets him up to be good at pass and run blocking.

“His ability to pass set a guy and then keep that distance between him the opponent is just unbelievable,” Duda said. “Plus, his reach really helps him when he is run blocking as well on people inside because he has more range.”

He becomes the second highly touted junior college offensive lineman to commit to Arkansas in two days after Iowa Central Community College offensive lineman Myron Cunningham’s pledge on Tuesday.

Nwanna, who’s expected to play left tackle, attended Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, prior to attending junior college.

Cunningham, along with preferred walk-on offensive lineman Andrew Vest of Searcy, will also enroll in January.

Nwanna becomes the Razorbacks’ 25th public commitment for the 2019 class.