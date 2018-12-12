LOOK: Little Rock Technology Park's next phase unveiled

Renderings of the Little Rock Technology Park's second phase were released at the Little Rock Tech Park Authority Board's Wednesday meeting. Image courtesy of the Little Rock Technology Park.

Phase 2 of the Little Rock Technology Park — unveiled Wednesday — is designed to fit stylistically with the Main Street corridor but will be a 21st Century building, its architect said Wednesday.

David Sargent, the principal and chief executive officer of WER Architects/Planners, reviewed preliminary drawings of the 85,100-square-foot building at Wednesday’s regular monthly meeting of the Little Rock Tech Park Authority Board.

More detailed schematics will go to the building’s contractor, CDI Inc., on Dec. 20, he said. CDI will then use those plans to develop a budget that is scheduled to be completed by Feb. 1. Sargent told reporters after his presentation that his rough calculation of the cost to build it would be no less than $10 million and as high as $14 million.