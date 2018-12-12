Sections
After I-40 chase, man armed with knife fatally shot in Arkansas, cops say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 10:10 a.m. 0comments

A man who led authorities on a chase along Interstate 40 in Arkansas later brandished a knife before being shot and killed by a Pope County sheriff's deputy late Tuesday night, police said.

A deputy began pursuing the vehicle after it failed to pull over for a traffic stop along Interstate 40 and traveled into Conway County, according to a news release. The release didn't specify the precise location of the traffic stop, or why the deputy was trying to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle did stop about 11:30 p.m., authorities said, at which point the man stepped out while armed with a knife, police said. A deputy fired on the man, who died at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Investigators haven't released the name of the deputy or the man who was shot. The Pope County sheriff didn't immediately return a message seeking additional information.

An Arkansas State Police investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

