Minor hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in central Arkansas

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:11 p.m. 2comments

A juvenile pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Saline County on Tuesday, authorities said.

The minor, whose age was not released, was taken to a local hospital after being struck on Chambers Road in Bauxite, the Saline County sheriff's office said in a statement.

The statement didn't indicate the extent of the minor's injuries. A spokesman said he could not release additional details.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation suggested speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

Comments

  • hogfan2012
    December 12, 2018 at 4:36 p.m.

    Look at the drivers cell phone and see if they were texting. There have been a number of pedestrians hit in recent weeks - it has to be distracted driving. With as many people using their cell phones while driving these days, I don't think I would feel safe walking along the side of the road....
  • GeneralMac
    December 12, 2018 at 4:54 p.m.

    Hogfan......Some of those pedestrians who were hit were walking on a road at NIGHT.

    Very dangerous to be out walking at night.
