Minor hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in central Arkansas

A juvenile pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Saline County on Tuesday, authorities said.

The minor, whose age was not released, was taken to a local hospital after being struck on Chambers Road in Bauxite, the Saline County sheriff's office said in a statement.

The statement didn't indicate the extent of the minor's injuries. A spokesman said he could not release additional details.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation suggested speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.