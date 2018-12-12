5-year-old boy, mother reported missing in central Arkansas found safe, police say

A five-year-old boy and his mother who had been reported missing have been found safe, authorities said.

A grandparent who brought the boy, Cashius Manriquez, forward told authorities where to find his mother, 32-year-old Allison Hunt, according to a news release by the Benton Police Department.

Officials said Cashius was safe and that he didn't appear to be injured. Though authorities have not made visual contact with Hunt, the department considers her safe as well, the release states.

Before being located, Cashius was last seen more than a week ago, said Krista Petty, spokeswoman for the Benton Police Department. She said an investigation is ongoing.

“There’s a lot of unanswered questions at this point,” she said.