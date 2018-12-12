Police: Man wanted in fatal shooting at Arkansas apartment caught in Missouri

Marquanthony Sullivan is shown in this photo released by the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Authorities say a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man at a Pine Bluff apartment earlier this year has been arrested in Missouri.

Marquanthony Sullivan, 27, is being held in Kansas City, Mo. after a warrant was issued for his arrest in the killing of 37-year-old Lonnie Urquhart, who was shot on March 14 at an apartment at 2920 S. Fir St.

Police said Urquhart identified Sullivan as the man who shot him multiple times before he died from his injuries while in surgery. Witnesses also identified Sullivan as the shooter, according to a statement from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Sullivan was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Service, police said, noting he will later be extradited back to Arkansas.