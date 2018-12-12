Sections
Sign in
Breaking: Judge gives ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen 3 years in prison
Today's Paper Latest stories Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: Man wanted in fatal shooting at Arkansas apartment caught in Missouri

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 8:52 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Marquanthony Sullivan is shown in this photo released by the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Authorities say a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man at a Pine Bluff apartment earlier this year has been arrested in Missouri.

Marquanthony Sullivan, 27, is being held in Kansas City, Mo. after a warrant was issued for his arrest in the killing of 37-year-old Lonnie Urquhart, who was shot on March 14 at an apartment at 2920 S. Fir St.

Police said Urquhart identified Sullivan as the man who shot him multiple times before he died from his injuries while in surgery. Witnesses also identified Sullivan as the shooter, according to a statement from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Sullivan was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Service, police said, noting he will later be extradited back to Arkansas.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT