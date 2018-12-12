FOOTBALL

Harding center wins national award

Harding University center Bryce Bray was named the Rimington Award winner for NCAA Division II as the nation's top center.

Bray, who earned first-team All-America honors from the American Football Coaches Association along with being named first-team all-Great American Conference, was a three-time, all-region selection. He started 50 games in his career with Harding. During Bray's career, the Bisons averaged 341.1 rushing yards and 35 points per game.

SAU's White earns all-America honor

Southern Arkansas University punter Jordan White was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America academic all-America second team Tuesday.

White has a 3.99 grade-point average with a double major in chemistry pre-health professional biochemistry and biology pre-health.

White averaged 38.9 yards per punt. Of his 78 punts, 15 were fair caught and 13 landed inside the opponent's 20-yard line with three resulting in touchbacks.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

JBU's Bowling named conference player of the week

Josh Bowling of John Brown University was named Sooner Athletic Conference player of the week Monday.

Bowling averaged 29.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game, and shot 63 percent from the field, as John Brown extended its conference road winning streak to three with a 71-66 victory at Southwestern Christian (Okla.) on Saturday.

Against Southwestern Christian, Bowling made 9 of 15 shots from the floor, including 5 of 8 on three-pointers, and hit 8 of 9 free throws for a season-high 31 points.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Ozark's Smith earns conference honor

University of the Ozarks senior guard Savannah Smith was named the American Southwest Conference East Division Women's Player of the Week on Monday.

Smith led the Eagles to a 2-0 start in conference play by averaging 14.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game. She scored 14 points in a 72-60 victory over McMurry on Dec. 3, then helped Ozarks overcome a 15-point third quarter deficit for an 80-72 victory over Hardin-Simmons on Wednesday.

