The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Cabot's Jared Russell

by Richard Davenport | Today at 3:22 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Cabot OL-TE Jared Russell.

Each Wednesday, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Cabot’s Jared Russell.

Class: 2019

Position: Offensive Line/Tight End

Size: 6-4, 245 pounds

Speed: 4.85 seconds in the 40-yard dash

College interest: Ouachita Baptist, Henderson State, Harding and numerous other Division II schools

Offensive line coach Jason Rogers:

“His attitude and tenacity is pretty special. You get kids that are strong and aggressive, but very rarely do we get 6-4 and strong, aggressive, quick, fast. He’s just a special kid. He’s got pretty good feet. He’s strong in the weight room. He works hard all year long. He’s a hard-working kid. He’ll do whatever you ask of him.”

Weight room:

“He’s a 400-pound squatter, a 270-pound power clean. He’s over 300 on bench press.”

Good character:

“He’s just good overall kid. One of those you want your kid to grow up like one day.”

