After pooling cash, work group wins $50,000 in state lotto

Seven men who work together in central Arkansas won $50,000 on a scratch-off ticket, officials said on Tuesday.

The men were initially part of a larger group of co-workers who pooled their money last week to purchase Ultimate Millions tickets, which earned them a total of $2,808, a news release by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery states.

Officials said the seven then combined the $234 they each won into purchasing additional tickets, resulting in the $50,000 win.

Divided seven ways, each man won $7,143 before taxes.

The men told lottery officials they have pooled their money to buy tickets before, but this was the first time they had done so to purchase a scratch-off ticket, according to the release.

The release does not indicate how the players plan to spend their winnings. It also did not identify their workplace.

The Ultimate Millions ticket launched Dec. 4, officials said. According to the release, the ticket offers more than $35 million in prizes with four top prizes of $1 million.