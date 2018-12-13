1 killed, 1 hurt in head-on collision in northeast Arkansas

A Missouri man was killed early Thursday morning in a head-on collision in Clay County, authorities said.

The crash happened at 5:55 a.m. in Corning, according to a report by the Arkansas State Police.

Destan Rasitovik, 59, of Middletown, N.Y., was driving his 2015 Volvo north on U.S. 67 when he struck a Dodge 1995 being driven by Richard McGonigal, 62, of Doniphan, Mo., head on, the report states.

McGonigal was killed and Rasitovik was injured, police wrote.

Conditions were rainy and wet at the time of the crash, according to the report.

At least 464 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.