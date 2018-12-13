2 wrecks on I-430 slow traffic in Little Rock

A screenshot of a traffic camera on I-430 shows traffic slowed on the interstate shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday.

Two wrecks on Interstate 430 Thursday afternoon slowed traffic north and south of the Arkansas River, a traffic map showed.

The crashes, which were reported just south of the river, were both in the interstate’s southbound lane, state Department of Transportation spokesman Danny Straessle said. One, viewable from a traffic camera, was at Exit 9, while another was at mile marker 10.4.

The Exit 9 wreck was initially reported at 3:49 p.m., and a report showed that injury had possibly occurred. That wreck was listed as cleared at 6:12 p.m. The second incident was reported at 5:13 p.m., and was cleared by 6:03 p.m.

Straessle said that all lanes had been shut at different times because of the crashes, which was “causing quite a traffic snarl.”

Check for updates on the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette live traffic map.